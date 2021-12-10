Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,218 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

ED opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.