AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will announce $57.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $195.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.