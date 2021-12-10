AVEVA Group’s (AVV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,500 ($59.67) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,880 ($51.45) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVV stock opened at GBX 3,242 ($42.99) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,506.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,692.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.78. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,076 ($40.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,242 ($56.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.