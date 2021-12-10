Avidbank (AVBH) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Avidbank (OTCMKTS: AVBH) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avidbank to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Avidbank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avidbank
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Avidbank Competitors
|1076
|3150
|2628
|79
|2.25
Volatility & Risk
Avidbank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank’s rivals have a beta of 23.13, indicating that their average share price is 2,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Avidbank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avidbank
|$53.53 million
|$9.63 million
|11.38
|Avidbank Competitors
|$12.70 billion
|$1.60 billion
|10.93
Avidbank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Avidbank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avidbank
|22.09%
|N/A
|N/A
|Avidbank Competitors
|20.87%
|10.78%
|0.87%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
9.1% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Avidbank rivals beat Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
