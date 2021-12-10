Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Buys 14 Shares

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($14.06) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($196.79).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Nick Keveth purchased 8 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.96) per share, with a total value of £156.64 ($207.72).

Shares of Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 1,061 ($14.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £329.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.32. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 914 ($12.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,925 ($52.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,599.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,137.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.19) to GBX 1,740 ($23.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

