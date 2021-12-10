B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.03. 17,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. Ciena has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.