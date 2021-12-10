Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Babcock International Group to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 424 ($5.62) to GBX 352 ($4.67) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 455 ($6.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.79).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 308.60 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 326.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 321.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.15). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

