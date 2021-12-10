Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $180.94 million and approximately $54.52 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $16.20 or 0.00033830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00040002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00209022 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,169,393 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

