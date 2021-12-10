Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 281,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,372,895 shares.The stock last traded at $3.02 and had previously closed at $3.01.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

