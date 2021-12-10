Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $13.96 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

