Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,006,000.

Shares of SMIN opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

