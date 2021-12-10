Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of International Seaways worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 23.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 65.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter.

INSW stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $794.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

