Bank of America Downgrades Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to Neutral

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $458,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,383,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,337,496.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 472,421 shares of company stock worth $30,425,783. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

