Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.95.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$137.83 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$94.76 and a 52 week high of C$141.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$134.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.21. The company has a market cap of C$89.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

