Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €72.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.14 ($74.31).

FRA:DPW opened at €53.51 ($60.12) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.43). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.66.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

