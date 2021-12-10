Barclays Lowers SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target to 350.00

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from 370.00 to 350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

