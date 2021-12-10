Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$3.99. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 4,801,913 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

