Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post sales of $2.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.02 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $8.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

BEEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

BEEM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,139. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 million and a PE ratio of -27.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

