Bean Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $820.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.44 million and $820.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,477,850,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

