Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLWYF. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. Bellway has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

