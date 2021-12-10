Benin Management CORP Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 0.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $73.96. 11,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

