Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Major Shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira Acquires 10,553 Shares

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 10,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $32,081.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $120,671.46.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

