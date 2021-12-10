Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Major Shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 100,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12.

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,671.46.

BNTC opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

