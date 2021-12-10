Berenberg Bank Boosts Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target to GBX 290

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 290 ($3.85) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 450 ($5.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.72).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Shares of LON WIX opened at GBX 237 ($3.14) on Tuesday. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.82). The company has a market capitalization of £615.34 million and a PE ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 20,543 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($60,749.09).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.