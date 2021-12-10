Berenberg Bank Reiterates “CHF 28” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.38.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

