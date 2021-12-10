Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.91. 39,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,397,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.