Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 521,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.