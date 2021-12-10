BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Yarlagadda S. Babu Sells 30,100 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.78 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

