BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

