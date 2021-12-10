BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 7% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $335,950.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,187.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.39 or 0.08181289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00312182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.43 or 0.00922286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00076624 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.55 or 0.00401650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.00274121 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

