Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$4.69. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 16,481 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.12. The company has a market cap of C$263.68 million and a P/E ratio of 36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,411.50. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$37,893.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$433,661.13. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $195,384 in the last 90 days.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

