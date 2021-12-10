Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.
Shares of MYC stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
