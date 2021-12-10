Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MYC stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.67% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

