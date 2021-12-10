Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.03. The company had a trading volume of 165,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.