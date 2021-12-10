Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 149,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $154.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

