Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. 68,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,885. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $108.87. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,293,936 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

