BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.86

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 135920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $806.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

