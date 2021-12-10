Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 990 ($13.13) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($12.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.40) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 770 ($10.21) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 901.88 ($11.96).

BOY stock opened at GBX 841 ($11.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 671.82 ($8.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 844.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 875.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

