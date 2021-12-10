Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,267.61 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,393.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,305.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

