Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $168.33 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,875 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $168,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $524.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.