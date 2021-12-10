Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $48.60 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $48,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,266,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

TXRH stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

