Brian L. Fishel Sells 11,841 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.