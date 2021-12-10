Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,224,733 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.