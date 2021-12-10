Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

