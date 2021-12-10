Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Board Approves Share Buyback Program

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.04. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

