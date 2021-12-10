Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $583.42 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $593.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $536.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadcom stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

