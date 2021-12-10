Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $722.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.00 million and the lowest is $708.97 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Brown & Brown by 195.6% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.21. 1,136,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,360. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

