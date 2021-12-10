Brokerages Anticipate Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 405,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,640. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.