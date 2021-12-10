Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report sales of $26.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.64 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $71.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAT shares. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 10,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $343.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 93.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 47,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 112.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

