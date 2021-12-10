Brokerages Anticipate Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

PYCR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,030. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67.

In other news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

