Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $1,098,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $903,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 147,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 2,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,748. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $150.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.